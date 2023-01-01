The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Update

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

SRV stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. 10,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,837. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Transactions at The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,618 shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $94,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $384,155.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,516,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

(Get Rating)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.