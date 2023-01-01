The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,356. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

