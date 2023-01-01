The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Short Interest Update

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.60. 3,074,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,356. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.