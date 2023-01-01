The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Short Interest Update

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.60. 3,074,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,356. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TJX Companies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Read More
