The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The9 has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The9 by 46.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The9 during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About The9

The9 Limited engages in operating an Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

