Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.36 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $187.95 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00064988 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00056815 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001055 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023860 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007586 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001521 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003266 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.