Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TIRX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,416. Tian Ruixiang has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

