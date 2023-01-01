Traxx 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $165,125.90 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Traxx token can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a total market cap of $59.98 million and $165,125.90 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

