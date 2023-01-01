Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,507,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,099 shares during the period. Tricon Residential makes up approximately 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $18,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Price Performance

NYSE TCN opened at $7.71 on Friday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.