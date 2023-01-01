Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Invests $328,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.30. 635,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

