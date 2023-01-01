Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $533,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 370,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,979,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,861. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

