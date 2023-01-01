Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 315.7% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.79. 3,470,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,738. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.