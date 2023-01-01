Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,200 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,407. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.70 and a 200 day moving average of $233.46.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

