Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 29.9% in December

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 9,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.31. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Trio-Tech International ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

