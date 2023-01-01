UBS Group Increases Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $45.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.83.

SMPL stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

