Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of UURAF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
