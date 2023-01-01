Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of UURAF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

