UFO Gaming One Day Trading Volume Reaches $576,456.75 (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $28.77 million and $576,456.75 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UFO Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UFO Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

