Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is Scott Investment Partners LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Scott Investment Partners LLP reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 3.2% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $469.07. The company had a trading volume of 372,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,554. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.44. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.