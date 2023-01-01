Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.60-$22.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.77 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $513.45.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $469.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.44. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $483.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $10,155,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $5,223,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.