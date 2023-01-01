Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.60-$22.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.77 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $513.45.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
Shares of ULTA opened at $469.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.44. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $483.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $10,155,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $5,223,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
