Ultra Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $54.59 million and $449,380.98 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,547.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.00584305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00247985 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00037006 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063944 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1811672 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $564,931.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

