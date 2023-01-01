Ultra Tops One Day Volume of $361,329.52 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $55.22 million and $361,329.52 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,629.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00583373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00248664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059725 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18034223 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $428,148.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.