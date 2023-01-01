Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Unico American Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNAM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,324. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. Unico American has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

