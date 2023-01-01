Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:UNAM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,324. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. Unico American has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.70.
