Uniswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.99 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and approximately $31.04 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.23 or 0.00031493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00428119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000870 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.1208152 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 592 active market(s) with $35,467,414.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

