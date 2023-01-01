United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered United States Cellular from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE:USM opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.60. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 6.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

