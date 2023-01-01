UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $530.18. 1,849,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,336. The company has a market capitalization of $495.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.15. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 204.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

