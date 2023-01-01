Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Update

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 740,900 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 683,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 197,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,229. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.37). As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 111,097 shares during the period.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

