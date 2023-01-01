USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $91.24.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.