USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $20,318,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.30. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.