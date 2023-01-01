USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

