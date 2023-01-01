USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 230,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.