USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 57.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $2,829,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $89,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ASC. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

About Ardmore Shipping

NYSE:ASC opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

