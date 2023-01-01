USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Range Resources by 74.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $4,843,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 247.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 283,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,577 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RRC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RRC opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

