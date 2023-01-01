USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $129,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Science Applications International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.90.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

