USD Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion and $1.17 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,567,531,138 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
