Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s 6th Largest Position

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 2.2% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 188,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 81,303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VDE stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.