Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Raised by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 16.1% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $22,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $132.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.68. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $184.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.