Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 3.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $82.73 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.