Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

