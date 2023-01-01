Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $66,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VEA stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

