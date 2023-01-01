Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Trimmed by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VGT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $463.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

