Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $174.20. The stock had a trading volume of 562,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,082. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.11. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

