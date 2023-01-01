Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $203.81. The stock had a trading volume of 938,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,753. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

