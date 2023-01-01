Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.81 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

