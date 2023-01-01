Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

