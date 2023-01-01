Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Fidato Wealth LLC

Fidato Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $82.48 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

