Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $183.54. 896,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.