Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.34. 5,325,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.