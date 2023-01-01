Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $191.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

