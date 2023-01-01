Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Increased by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 3.3% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,285,000 after acquiring an additional 372,053 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

