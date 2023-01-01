Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 14.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,352,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.37. 2,922,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,123. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.04.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

