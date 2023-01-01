Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Cut by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $140.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

